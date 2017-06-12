Barbara L. Bruning, 89, died June 11, 2017 at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. She was born July 26, 1927 in Winfield, KS, the daughter of C.E. and Elizabeth Goforth Alspaugh. Barbara graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1945. Following her graduation, she attended Kansas State University. She was a lifelong Sterling resident. Barbara was a homemaker. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Sterling; Eastern Star; Alpha Delta Phi Sorority; and Two Bridge Clubs. On July 19, 1947 Barbara was united in marriage with Donald F. Bruning in Sterling. He survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Scott Bruning of Ocala, FL; daugher, Susan Wigginton, Hoxie, KS; brother, Donald and Linda Alspaugh, Lawrenceville, GA; two grandchildren, Christopher Bruning and Lizabeth Carriero; four great grandchildren, Damon Carriero, Allison Bruning, Maddie Bruning, and Logan Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joann Taylor. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Rev. Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to Donor’s Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.