3 suspects including missing Kansas juvenile held on drug charges

HODGEMAN COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges.

On Saturday, Hodgeman County Undersheriff Jeff Channell and K-9 Kilo were on patrol and came across a vehicle setting in the roadway on 210 Road approximately a mile north of Kansas 156, according to a social media report.

Undersheriff Channell made contact with 3 male occupants. While speaking with the subjects and noticed a strong odor of Marijuana. He detained all subjects and requested another officer.

Sheriff Walker arrived on scene and a search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of Marijuana and

Paraphernalia in the vehicle. One of the juveniles was reported as a missing juvenile from Garden City PD.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Garden City authorities. No names are being released at this time due to it being a juvenile case. Charges have been filed and turned over to the county attorney.