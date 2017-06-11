A 19-year-old Roger Soldan was working at a truck wash in Salina when a chance encounter inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.

After ending his midnight shift at the truck wash, Soldan began talking to two Salina Police Officer at a local gas station. One of them offered to take him on a ride-along. Soldan says it is that ride along that inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Growing up, Soldan said he had no interest in a career in law enforcement. But it was that ride-along that prompted him to join the cadet program for the Salina Police Department. He was a lifelong Salina native and his old brother had worked on the force prior to him joining the cadet program. When his brother returned to the force, Soldan said that he made the decision to apply at the Sheriff’s Office. While working in juvenile corrections, he had the opportunity to take the test to join the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“It was my second day on the job and I had to go to Topeka for an interview,” Soldan said. “I had just started and I didn’t want to ask the Sheriff for a day off so I didn’t go. I have no regrets now.”

Over the next 28 years, Soldan climbed the ranks, working as an adult corrections officer, patrol deputy, traffic safety officer, criminal investigator and jail administrator. In 2016 Soldan ran for and won the open Sheriff’s seat.

Sheriff Soldan said that he knew he wanted to run for Sheriff several years before the election. He ran because he felt he could do more for Saline County residents and law enforcement. Even though he has a bigger voice as sheriff, Soldan said he still misses going out on patrol.

One incident that has always stuck with him was during a New Year’s Eve Patrol about ten years ago. Soldan said he was called out to assist a suicidal subject. The woman was attempting to drown herself in a pond. According to Soldan, the woman’s husband was also suicidal and he had to help both subjects.

Even though he isn’t patrolling county roads anymore, Soldan is still working to improve the community and the Sheriff’s Office. He said the jail capacity issue is currently at the top of his list. He estimates that they will spend more than a million dollars on contract housing in a year.

Soldan has spent his entire life in Saline County and says he will continue to serve as long as the voters want him to.