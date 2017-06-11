Severe weather possible later this week across central Kansas

Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday evening along a slowly advancing front. These will be capable of producing golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind. A more earnest severe weather threat looks to be taking shape Thursday evening. Storms Thursday evening will be capable of producing Golf ball sized hail, 70 mph wind, and tornadoes.
