Name: Sharp,Jenifer Kate Charges: Driving While Suspended Fail to yield at stop or yield sign Fail to yield at stop or yield sign Flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations Improper number of driving lamps Interference w/ LEO; Felony obstruction Interference w/ LEO; Felony obstruction Interference w/ LEO; Felony obstruction Probation Violation Probation Violation Probation Violation Probation Violation Probation Violation Reckless Driving Speeding; maximum limits Theft of prop/services;Value $1,500 to $25,000 Theft of prop/services;Value $1,500 to $25,000 Unlawful acts: vehicle registration violation Unsafe turning or stopping – Fail to Signal
Comments
bill says
savage ass!!! lol