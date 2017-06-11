Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, the Salina Police Department received 13 reports of damage to properties. The reports indicated that during the evening hours Saturday, June 3, 2017, and early morning hours of Sunday,

June 4, 2017, unknown suspect(s) shot out windows of vehicles parked along the city streets of Salina with a pellet gun. The damages occurred in central and north central Salina. A possible suspect vehicle was described as a light colored older model pick-up with a loud exhaust. Total loss is valued at $4,125.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.