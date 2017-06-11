Police: Autopsy to reveal whether Kansas crash victim shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Kansas say they’ll rely on an autopsy to determine whether a man who died after his truck hit a tree had been shot before he crashed.

Wichita police were called to the crash around 6 p.m. Friday and found a 45-year-old man in a pickup truck that had hit a tree.

Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Woodrow says there were reports of possible gunshots in the area and that the man may have been shot. Woodrow says an autopsy is expected to be completed early this week.

Police have not released the man’s name. Woodrow says no arrests have been made and that police are not currently looking for suspects.