Many Kansas lawmakers see school funding work as incomplete

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas legislators see their work toward complying with a state Supreme Court mandate on public school funding as unfinished.

They take that view even though lawmakers passed a bill last week that phases in a $293 million increase in spending over two years.

Some expect to be forced to return to the Statehouse this summer.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has until June 19 to act on the school funding bill and he and his aides haven’t hinted at his plans.

If it becomes law, the Supreme Court still must review it.

The justices ruled in March that the state’s current education funding of about $4 billion a year is inadequate. Even lawmakers who support the new plan fear at least parts of it won’t satisfy the court.