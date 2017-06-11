KWU Partners with Raise.me to help make college accessible for all

June 11, 2017 – Kansas Wesleyan University has announced its partnership with Raise.me, which is focused on expanding access to higher education by making scholarships more accessible and transparent for all students.

Starting as early as ninth grade, students across the country now have the opportunity to earn micro-scholarships from KWU for a wide range of activities including getting good grades, volunteering in the community, or participating in extracurricular activities. In order to participate, students can create a free account at www.raise.me and follow KWU. They can log their accomplishments throughout their high school career. Families will be able to see how a student’s work is bringing them closer to their college goals, both financially and academically.

Together, KWU and Raise.me are dedicated to creating new opportunities for students by enabling them to earn scholarship dollars during their high school career and learn about the kinds of behaviors that will empower them to be successful students in high school, college and beyond.

For additional information about Raise.me, contact media@raise.me