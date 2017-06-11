Kansas State Polytechnic student from Salina receives Vanier Bluemont Scholarship

SALINA — A student from Salina has received a scholarship from Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus for his high academic achievement.

Tyler Weems is the recipient of the 2017 Vanier Bluemont Scholarship. The $10,000-per-year scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years, requires a minimum ACT score of 32 and a 3.8 GPA.

Weems will be a first-year student at Kansas State Polytecnic in the fall and will major in professional pilot. His dream to fly was ignited early, starting as a child through time spent in the air with his grandfather and uncles. After college, Weems wants to cultivate his flying career while remaining close to home.

“I hope to become a commercial or corporate pilot after graduating from K-State Polytechnic,” Weems said. “I would love to be able to either stay in Kansas or come back to Kansas as my career allows.”

At Kansas State Polytechnic, the experience matters. The approach to learning is hands-on, providing students the opportunity to apply classroom learning in real-world experiences. This learning style is important to Weems, and hands-on experiences are one of the things he is most looking forward to when he arrives on campus in the fall.

“I am most excited about making new friends and flying the K-State aircraft,” he said. “It has been a dream since I was little to fly the airplanes with the Wildcats on them.”

As a recipient of the Vanier Bluemont Scholarship, Weems truly understands the meaning of the K-State family and hopes to use his experiences to give back to future students.

“It shows the true generosity of K-State supporters and alumni,” Weems said. “I hope to follow in the Vaniers’ footsteps and financially support K-State students after graduation.”

Weems is a 2017 graduate of Ell-Saline High School.