Kansas State Polytechnic offers night flight, UAS data imaging training in June

SALINA — Pilots of unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones, can participate in essential training with industry experts this summer. Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, Salina, is offering several training options in June for UAS pilots to expand skills and certifications, including a course in night operations.

“The courses offered this summer further our objective of introducing UAS technology to the commercial market,” said Kurt Carraway, executive director of the Applied Aviation Research Center. “The trainings, coupled with instruction from industry experts and hands-on application experience, provide UAS pilots with unmatched experience and skills.”

UAS Data and Image Processing, June 16-17, is an introductory data processing course focusing on collecting quality still imagery with a small unmanned aircraft system, or sUAS, for precision mapping and vegetation analysis. Attendees will participate in the planning, execution, and data collection and analysis of an actual mission during the course, and receive hands-on experience with Agisoft Photoscan, Pix4DMapper and ArcGIS software.

Available June 23 is the UAS Night Operations course. Participants will learn how to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration waiver to Part 107. Course content will cover physiological effects associated with night flying, mission planning considerations and more. Attendees will also receive hands-on night flight instruction using an S-1000 multi-rotor aircraft. This course can be added as a module to the sUAS Commercial Remote Pilot course offered June 19-23, or for those already certified, the night operations course may be taken separately as well.

Kansas State Polytechnic’s Applied Aviation Research Center was granted a special waiver from the FAA to conduct UAS flights at night. Currently, flying unmanned aircraft after sunset is not permitted under the FAA’s Part 107 rule — the regulatory framework for civil and commercial sUAS operations.

Kansas State Polytechnic is releasing a new course in UAS Business Development on June 24. This course focuses on establishing UAS operations in new or existing businesses. This one-day course will cover all aspects of business startup or integration, providing specific guidance on UAS insurance considerations.

Registration for all courses closes June 12. More information on all courses, including how to register, can be found on the Kansas State Polytechnic UAS training site. Please contact Kansas State Polytechnic Professional Education and Outreach at 785-826-2633 with questions. To learn more about the UAS bachelor’s degree program, contact campus admissions at 785-826-2640 or admissions@k-state.edu. To inquire about UAS opportunities with the Applied Aviation Research Center, contact Carraway at 785-826-7170 or kcarraway@k-state.edu.