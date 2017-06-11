Kansas sheriff issues warning for drivers after reported vandalism

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating reported vandalism and are warning drivers.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of unknown individuals throwing large rocks at passing vehicles on SW Auburn Road between 10th and 61st Street, according to a social media report.

The reported incidents have all occurred during the overnight hours while it is dark making it difficult to identify the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is known to turn their bright lights on prior to throwing an object to make it harder to see their vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.