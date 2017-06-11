Kansas College Uses YouTube To Prepare For Concealed Carry

By SAM ZEFF

Kansas universities and community colleges have been working for years getting ready to allow campus concealed carry.

On July 1, Johnson County and every other state school will have to allow almost anyone older than 21 to carry a pistol on campus.

To try to spread accurate information to faculty, staff and students, Johnson County Community College has moved to YouTube to spread information.

“We would like to take this opportunity to provide you with some foundational information about our concealed carry, on campus at Johnson County Community College,” the video begins.

The video goes on to talk about who can carry on campus and how they must carry and store their handgun.

In addition to the video uploaded a week ago (viewed 291 times by Monday afternoon) the college has held two town halls on concealed carry and will hold another one on Tuesday, according to JCCC spokesman Chris Gray.

The video also says JCCC might use metal detectors and armed police, both defined as “adequate security measures” in the law, to keep guns out of certain events. It would be around a specific event that might be controversial such as the appearance by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz last year, says Gray.

The University of Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State have said they will ban guns from basketball and football games.

The University of Kansas Health System last week told lawmakers it would cost $32 million to keep guns out of its hospital in Kansas City.

