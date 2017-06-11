The Salina Post

Dean E. "Dino" Area

Dean E. “Dino” Area, 91, of Salina, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017. He was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Olsburg to Doris and Alice (Axelton) Area.

Dean worked for Vern Weis Construction and retired from Smoky Hill Construction. He loved his sports and back in the day he loved to dance.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley (Taylor) Area; brother, Don; sister, Mary; and great-granddaughter, Kalie.

Survivors: two daughters, Paula Twist and Vicky Milleson; grandson, Johnny Picking; great-grandchildren, Kyra, Dylan and Logan; brothers, Bryce, Brad, Bob, Roger and Byron; special friend, Thelma Rawson, and her children, Rayleene and Alfred, and grandchildren, April, Brandy and Brent.

Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials: Windsor Estates or VFW Post 1432, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth.

