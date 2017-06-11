Body of teen pulled from Kansas lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rescue teams have found the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned in a small eastern Kansas lake.

The Kansas City Star reports that the teen was swimming in the Pierson Park lake early Sunday with friends when he disappeared beneath the water.

The other three teens called authorities around 2 a.m. Sunday to report the boy missing, and rescue crews began a search.

The boy’s body was found and removed from the lake around 2 p.m. Sunday. The teen’s name has not been released.

Capt. David Thaxton of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office says the teen’s friends heard him cry out for help but couldn’t find him in the dark. They swam ashore and called for help.