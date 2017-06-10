Sharon Colberg 77 died June 9, 2017 at Hospital District # 1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born December 26, 1939 at Lyons to Floyd and Laurel Martin Jung. She was a longtime area resident graduating from Lyons High School in the class of 1957; St. Mary of the Plains, Dodge City; received her Master’s Degree from Ft. Hayes State University. She was a retired elementary school teacher, homemaker and a farm wife.

She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Li-Ar-Mu, United Methodist Women; former 4-H Leader; Worthwhile Club; Retired Teachers Association; Rice County Historical Society; Oakland Homemakers EHU, all of Lyons. On July 14, 1957 she married Glenn O. Colberg at Lyons. She is survived by husband Glenn of the home; 3 daughters, Kala Plagg, Guthrie, OK., Shelley & Kirk Peverley, Geneseo, Danielle & Chris Norden, Enon, Ohio; Brother, Stephen Jung, Nampa, Idaho; 2 sisters, Paula Reazin, Denver, CO., Bernetta Jung, Inman; 8 grandchildren, Randi Plagg, Crystal & Che’ Downs, Nathan & Hillary Plagg, Emery Plagg, Dustin & Lindsey Frost, Nickia & Andy Larsen, Ethan Norden, Brenton Norden; 8 great-grandchildren, Cayden, Camden & Cooper Downs, Sadie & Pearson Plagg, Kyler, Maklyn & Tucker Larsen. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 Sons, Drew and Dane Colberg.

Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, June 12, 2017 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, rural Lyons with Rev. Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2:00 to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, June 11, 2017 with family present at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials are to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Hospital District # 1 of Rice County Swingbed or Reno County Hospice in care of the funeral home.