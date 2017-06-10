Iola Mae Harrison Ruder passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 89. She was born on August 3, 1927 in Gorham, Kansas to William “Bill” and Marie (Leinmiller) Herman. She moved to the Saline River in January of 1940 and attended Turkville School. She graduated from Plainville High School with the Class of 1946.

On October 25, 1948 Iola married Keith Harrison in Plainville, Kansas. This union was blessed with three daughters, Barbara, Beverly and Bonnie. Keith died in a car accident on May 22, 1976. On February 10, 1979 Iola married Alfred J. Ruder. They enjoyed traveling together in their camper, seeing new things, and spending time with loved ones. Alfred passed away on July 6, 1998.

Later, Iola moved to Hays and was active at the Senior Center, enjoyed playing cards, and of course loved a game of Bingo whenever she had the chance. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville and Daughters of Isabella. Always full of fun and laughter, she was the hit of every party or gathering of family, friends, and neighbors.

Iola is survived by her daughters Bonnie Staab and husband Jerry of Plainville, Beverly Glassman and husband Jim of Hays, and Barbara Harrison and companion Michelle Cooney of Denver, CO; sister Shirley Gfeller of Wichita; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 step-sons David Ruder, Steve Ruder, Tim Ruder, and John Ruder; step-daughters Cindy Fernz and Dianne Reichard; and several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Marie Herman; husbands Keith Harrison and Alfred Ruder; and two step-sons Jeff Ruder and Ken Ruder.

Iola lived every day by the words of Jesus, who said, “I came to give life, life in all its fullness.” She was a shining example of love, laughter, and life on this side of heaven, to all who knew her. So our hearts can rejoice with her in our sadness, for now she embraces the fullness of life only her Lord can provide, that of eternal glory with Him, forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville with burial following in the Plainville Cemetery.