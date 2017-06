With mostly sunny skies and south winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph with 30 to 35 mph gusts, the atmosphere will turn up the thermostat this weekend. Highs today should range from around 85 in Southeast Kansas to near 90 in Great Bend and Russell. Saturday and Sunday will be ‘Western Sizzlers’ with most highs ranging from around 90 in Southeast Kansas to the upper 90s in Central Kansas.