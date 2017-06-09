Sheriff finds large marijuana growing operation in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating on drug charges.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a suspected marijuana grow operation near the city of Galatia.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant. It was executed in the 700 block of North West 200 Road, according to a media release.

Upon searching the residence and related property, officers located a large marijuana growing operation. The operation was both indoor and outdoor. The plants ranged in size from seedlings to mature plants. The operation consisted of irrigation and cultivation practices. In excess of 1,146 cultivated marijuana plants were seized as well as cultivation supplies, irrigation and other equipment.

Deputies arrested Arthur Kronenberg, 32, Olmitz.

He was booked into the Barton County jail on charges of cultivation and distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Kronenberg is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.