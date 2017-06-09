Mary Jane Olson, daughter of Joseph L. Olson and Marguerite V. (Houdek) Olson was born December 10, 1956 at Concordia, Kansas and passed away on June 5, 2017 at Concordia, Kansas at the age of 60 years, 5 months and 25 days.

Mary had lived in Clyde, Kansas and later Belleville Kansas for a number of years before moving to Concordia, Kansas in 1999. She was a member and participated in Buddy Walk, Strike for Acceptance and NCK DSS Special Olympics.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Grand Parents.

She is survived by one sister, JoAnn (Rex Jr.) Ryser of Salina, KS, one brother, Fred (Pat) Olson of St. George, KS., nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was chosen.

Graveside service will be held, 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Mount Hope Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Wittwer.

Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Angel Square Inc., Concordia, KS.

Friends may call to sign the register book on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 1 PM to 6 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.