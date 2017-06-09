LaVera Ione Gilbert, 95 years died June 8, 2017 at in , KS. She was born on May 20, 1922 in Clay County, KS, the daughter of Oliver and Grace (Pfile) Charpie. Ione was raised in Clay County and graduated from CCCHS. Following graduation, she taught in country schools. Ione married William “Bill” Gilbert on April 21, 1946 and they farmed in the Clifton area. In 2010, she moved to Concordia. Bill preceded her in death on March 24, 2015. Ione was a member of Faith United Church Presbyterian and Fact Ladies Aid. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors:

Son: Robert and wife Trudy Gilbert, Belleville, KS

Daughter: Margie Anderson, Concordia, KS

Daughter: Jean Scott and husband Knute Kalfsbeek, Arbuckle, CA

2 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center

Visitation: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. The family will greet friends 5-8 PM.

Memorials: Meadowlark Hospice c/o the funeral home

