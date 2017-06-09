Kansas woman wounded in drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a drive by shooting.

Just before 12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to report of a shooting in the 2900 Block of East Ellen in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during the daily media briefing.

Upon arrival, officers found seven individuals inside the residence ranging in age from 3 to 57.

The residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. A 57-year-old woman was wounded and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Woodrow.

Police have no suspects. They do not believe the shooting is gang related, according to Woodrow.

They ask that anyone with information to call Wichita police.