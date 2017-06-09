Kansas man jailed after search at rural residence

RUSH COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in are investigating a suspect on burglary and drug charges.

On Wednesday, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 3162 Highway 183, one half mile north of Liebenthal in Rush County, according to a media release.

The residence was occupied by 41-year-old Thomas Legleiter.

Authorities obtained the search warrant for the residence after a month-long investigation into storage unit burglaries spanning several Kansas counties and recovered numerous items stolen from storage units.

Deputies arrested Legleiter on the scene after the Rush County Sheriff’s Office applied for and was granted another search warrant for narcotics.

During the narcotics search warrant the Pawnee County K9, Bodie, was used to assist in searching the

residence. K9 Bodie alerted on the presence of an illegal narcotic inside one of the closets in the residence. Deputies also searched the area where K9 Bodie indicated finding a large amount of methamphetamine.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Rush County Sheriff’s Office, Great Bend Police Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Hays Police Department and the Ellinwood Police Department participated in the investigation.