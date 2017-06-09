James Dalton Brown was born on March 14, 1993 in Dodge City, KS to Tom Brown and Lori Cressler. To welcome him home was an older brother, Kyle Weeks. They lived in Dodge City for a few years before relocating to Salina, KS, later to Des Moines, IA. Lori and the boys returned to Hoxie, KS in 2001, where Dalton later graduated from High School in 2011.

Dalton was a very special soul. He loved family, music, and being one with nature. Stormy nights would always find Dalton staring at the sky, most recently telling his momma that a funnel cloud had formed above the cabin where she was.

He had been in the scouts program and was a member of Tribe of the Golden Eagle and was named Brown Moose. He valued skills learned in that program and referred often to his time spent in those activities, planning to get his son involved when he turned old enough.

His school years were spent doing the usual boyhood things, hunting, exploring around the cabin, hanging out with his friends in a place they all would gather to play video games, make music, and they were the “garage people”. He received a scooter from a friend that he used to deliver news papers for a couple of years, and at one point was seen riding his scooter, wearing an Oscar Meier Weiner Halloween costume, a blue leisure suit and tie, or kilt. He loved his hats and ties and making people smile.

Dalton’s true love was his music, he played many instruments and time spent with the guys jammin’ was when he was truly happy. He always loved his pets and confided many deep thoughts to them.

August 11, 2016 brought a son into Dalton’s life, James K. Brown. Dalton’s entire life revolved around the baby and was his proudest accomplishment. He often sat with baby James playing music on the ever present guitar. He loved the old rock and roll music and insisted on collecting vinyl albums to play on his very old turn table.

If you ask anyone that knew him, you will get a smile and statement, “yeah, I knew him and a smile will come to their face. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is gone, but will never be forgotten.

Dalton is survived by his infant son, James K. Brown of the home, Hoxie, KS ; mother, Lori L. Cressler of Hoxie, KS; father, Tom Brown of Wichita, KS; brother, Kyle Weeks of Wichita, KS; Grandpa, Larry Cressler of Hoxie, KS.; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Irene Cressler, Birdell Brown, and Barbara Schmidt, uncles Roy Cressler and Russell Cressler, and aunts Toni Kear and Diane Morris.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, KS. Visitation will be Friday, June 9, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. with family receiving friends from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. all at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Dalton’s infant son, the James K. Brown Education Fund.

His favorite quote “I am the Lizard King, I can do anything” Jim Morrison.