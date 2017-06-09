James D. Dickinson was called to home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the age of 87, with his wife at his side.

Jim was the only child born to Charles and Edith Dickinson on January 27, 1930.

After graduating from Beloit High, Jim attended Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas, for 2 years, and graduated majoring in music. Jim taught for 2 years, and returned to Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas, graduated on the 29th day of May, 1961, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business, majoring in accounting and psychology. Jim also received recognition in ROTC during the floods in the fifties in the state of Kansas.

After graduation, Jim accepted a position as auditor with Commercial Credit. In December, 1967, Jim met his wife, JoAnn at Commercial Credit in Wichita, Kansas. They became engaged in February, 1968, and were married on June 16, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wichita, Kansas. They did not have children.

May 1969, Jim accepted a position as an auditor for the United States Post Office. On July 7, 1973, Jim became a United States Postal Inspector for the Ft. Worth Division, Ft Worth, Texas.

Jim loved and supported the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and the Ft. Worth Opera in Ft. Worth, Texas. He donated his entire Opera LPN record collection to the Ft. Worth Opera Library, in Ft. Worth Texas.

Jim was a 32 degree Mason. He became a Shriner in May, 1970, and played first sax in the Oriental Band at Moolah Shrine Temple, St. Louis, Missouri. He and his wife traveled with the Shriners in the Shriners’ bus.

In 1977, Jim served as Worthy Patron with his wife, JoAnn, Worthy Matron, Kirkwood Chapter, No. 358, Order of the Eastern Star, St. Louis, Missouri.

March, 1986, Jim was transferred to Postal Inspection Service Fort Worth Division, Ft. Worth, Texas, and resided in Euless, Texas, for 31 years.

Jim retired with Inspection Service April, 1990, with 22 years of service. August, 1990, Jim became employed with Puente at DFW Airport, and retired after 24 years of service at the age of 84. A fabulous retirement party was held in Jim’s honor.

Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years of marriage; his sister-in-law FF Waddell and husband Wayne; nephew Nelse and wife Debbie, nephew Lanny Waddell and wife Beverly and their son and daughter David and Eli, niece Gina Raper, niece Page Raper, nephew Dalton Raper, Nephew Dillon Raper, cousin Cindy and husband Doug Biter, cousin Augie Biter, cousin Charlie Biter; and aunt Josephine Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to “Heart to Heart Hospice” and to the nurses at “Forum Parkway”.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 3705 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas 76021. Interment will be (was) Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery, Formoso, (Montrose), Kansas. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.