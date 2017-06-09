The Salina Post

Investigation of trailer theft leads to arrests

Salina Police are still attempting to locate two flatbed trailers that were stolen from the K-Four Trailer Sales lot sometime last month. But according to a Police spokesperson, two arrests have been made in the case.

On May 22, Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester reported that an employee at K-Four Trailer Sales went to collect a trailer from the business’s lot, located on the 1800 block of North Ninth, but could not locate it. A lot count uncovered a second stolen trailer. The theft was said to have occurred between May 3 and May 20.

Capt. Forrester said that the trailer locks had been cut off.

This morning, Capt. Mike Sweeney reported that an investigation led to the arrest of Kenny Lambert, 47, and Shanon Picking, 34, both of Salina. Lambert faces felony theft and drug charges. Picking was booked into the Saline County Jail for conspiracy to commit theft and drug charges, Capt. Sweeney said.

