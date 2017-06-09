Gerald G. Miller, age 76, passed away on Thurs., June 8, 2017 at his home in Glasco, KS surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 3, 1941 in Concordia, KS to Claude E. & Vesta M. (Gray) Miller.

Gerald grew up in Scottsville and graduated from Glasco High School. He married Sandra “Sandy” Townsdin on Aug. 16, 1958 in Formoso, KS. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2010. Gerald owned and operated Miller Machine Shop in Glasco and was a local area farmer. Gerald was a volunteer fireman for 37 years with the Glasco Fire Dept., serving 12 years as Chief. Gerald was a founding member of the Tappan Hill Gun Club and avid gunsmith, especially black powder.

He is survived by his children; son, Kevin Miller (Barb Spear), Glasco; daughters, Madonna Bergmann (Bill), Simpson & Rhona Cash (Jim), Shawnee; brother, Roger Miller (Betty), Simpson; Sisters in law, Shirley Riek, Clay Center & Patsy Jackson, Blue Rapids; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Aaleb Miller; Jessica, Mark, Elena, and Olivia Newell; Christina, Jason, Grant and Breckyn Carr; Billie Jean, Bobby and Raelyn Graham; Josie, Chuck, Charlie and Halle Burke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents; parents in law, Glenn & Marguerite Townsdin; brother, Eldean Miller (Patricia I.); brother & sisters in law, Jim Townsdin, Janette Townsdin & Carol Bisnette.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home with Dr. Claude Harwood officiating. Burial will follow at the Glasco Cemetery, Glasco. Visitation will be Monday, June 12, 2017 from 10 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm all at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Glasco Fire Dept., Solomon Valley Hospice or the Tappan Hill Gun Club in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.