Gene Edwin Fountain passed away June 3, 2017 in Joplin, Missouri. He was born July 12, 1955 to George Cyrille and Mary Edith (Meyer) Fountain in Hill City, Kansas. Also welcoming him to the family were his older brother, Charles and his sister, Karen. Later his younger brother, Carl, was born.

Gene grew up in Hill City and attended the Hill City schools, graduating from Hill City High School in 1973. Following graduation he attended Goodland Vocational Technical School. In January of 1975 he established Fountain Electric. A year and a half later, Gene and Iris Guthrie (his high school sweetheart since May 17, 1971) were married on their special date, May 17, 1975 in Hill City. Their daughter Angela Kay was born August 21, 1977. Philip Wesley came along almost three years later on March 22, 1980.

The family moved to Joplin in 1986.after living in Hill City for 11 years. Gene began working at Electric Motor Supply (later known as JCI) in October of 1986 as the Shop Foreman and Service Manager. Along with his son Philip, Gene started a part-time business G & P Generator Services LLC in 2013. Gene continued working for JCI until he retired in January of 2016 because of failing health.

Gene enjoyed growing up in western Kansas where he could do all the things he loved in his spare time. He and Steve Pfeifer, his best friend from second grade on, hunted, fished and camped ~ just enjoying the many things the great outdoors offered the young boys. Gene especially loved hunting with Steve. They hunted together for over 50 years. Gene made sure the two of them took at least one hunting trip together every year. This trip was very dear to Gene’s heart and he treasured those vacation times with Steve. He also spent a great deal of time with his cousin, Bill Lang, who was like another brother to him.

From junior high age on he helped his grandpa and his dad with their family farm. He spent many days plowing, harvesting, helping with the cattle and anything else that was needed. Gene was extremely close to his brothers-in-law, the Guthrie boys. They welcomed him into their family with open arms from the start. Iris’s brothers respected Gene and always enjoyed times spent with him through the years. They had many things in common with him and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching professional football games. Even when they weren’t together they talked on the phone discussing and replaying the latest football game.

When they were newlyweds, Gene and Iris often camped out in their tent at Webster Lake or other area lakes as often as time allowed. Later. when Angela and Philip were old enough, the family went to the lake, pitched their tent and whiled away the entire weekend fishing, boating, water skiing, relaxing or just having fun exploring. Hunting with family and friends was another leisure time activity Gene enjoyed during his adult years. He had several hunting dogs through the years that were like a part of the family. His hunting dog Patty, a white lab, was his last and closest canine hunting partner.

Gene had a great deal of compassion for anyone in need of help. Anything he could do for them whether at work or outside of work he did willingly without being asked. He went out of his way to lend a helping hand. The devastating 2011 Joplin tornado, which completely destroyed their home and changed their lives forever, was one such instance when neighbors helped neighbors pick up the pieces. In fact, people from all over helped with the recovery process. Their home was finally rebuilt and they moved into it 13 months later.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. Left behind to remember him and cherish his memory are his wife Iris of the home; his son Philip of Joplin; his daughter, Angela Kay Graves and her husband Robert of Joplin; granddaughters: Alyssa Kay Graves and Emily Ann Graves; brothers: Charles Fountain and his wife Agnes of Denver, Colorado and Carl Fountain and his wife Sue of Hill City; sister Karen Wygal and her husband Bob of Salina, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews and friends. We will miss you so, Gene, but we are confident Gene is in heaven with those who have gone before him.