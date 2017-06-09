EAA offers unique flying experience at Salina Airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association is offering visitors a unique flying experience- a ride on a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. The Tri-Motor was the world’s first mass-produced airliner.

In 1929, the airliner was named the ‘City of Wichita’ and it offered the first coast-to-coast travel option. The plane could not fly at night so passengers would use air and rail services to make the journey. According to an EAA spokesperson, a coast-to-coast ticket cost about $6,000.

The Tri-Motor had a full restoration that re-installed a corrugated skin. The plane weighs about 12,500 pounds and has a cruising speed of 122 miles-per-hour.

“The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio home today. Today, EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.”

Flights are available this weekend at the Salina Airport. Adult tickets are $75 and children are $50.