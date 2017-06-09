Classic & Modern Design in a Desirable Neighborhood – 2412 Edgehill Rd

Spectacular Blend of Classic & Modern Design in a Desirable Neighborhood. Exterior Allure & Rich Interior presents a Wow Factor. Pella Windows, Fresh Paint & Trim throughout. Two Combination Living/Dining Areas on Main Floor, one w/ Wood Burning Fire Place & Wet Bar, and Both w/ access to Amazing Screened in Patio w/ Envy Hot Springs Hot Tub, ready for IR Heaters. Sizeable Kitchen presents Sleek Composition w/ Appliances to Match. Gorgeous Open Staircase Leads to Dreamy Master w/ His & Her Walk-In Closets & 5-Pc Bath. Laundry conveniently located on 2nd Floor. Finished Basement Includes Space Enough for Entertaining a Crowd. Full sized Rec Room includes Dry Bar, Pool Table, Poker & Pub Tables to remain. Lower Level also includes a Spacious 4th non-code Bedroom. Gorgeous Lawn Framed w/ White Kroy Vinyl Privacy Fencing (Lifetime Warranty), complete w/Sprinklers & Well. Large, Attached 2-Car Garage plus, New Fully Climate Controlled detached Shop. Don’t Wait!

