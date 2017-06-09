The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Body of Kan. kidnapping victim identified, search for suspect continues

by 1 Comment

Enriquez – photo Topeka Police

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Wednesday kidnapping, have found the body of a victim and continue to search for a suspect.

Just after 4:30 Thursday, police responded after a body of a woman was found near the area of SW 1st Street and Marshall in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jennifer Cross
in a media release.

Just before 10p.m., authorities identified the deceased kidnapping victim as Viviana Vazquez, 33, Topeka.

Police continue the search for Pedro Enriquez, 38, Topeka, who took Vazquez, against her will Wednesday. He was last seen leaving a residence in 1300 BLK SW Garfield in Topeka Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Police indicated he has ties to Mexico and may attempt to leave the country to avoid capture.

Vazquez filed for divorce in April, and divorce records show that the couple had 3- and 10-year-old children. Authorities say two children were left behind during the kidnapping and weren’t hurt.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *