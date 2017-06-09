Billy Joe Squires, age 55, entered into rest on Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kansas. He was born April 27, 1962 in Lansing, Michigan to Maurice and Elaine (Merchant) Squires.

He was a graduate of Everett High School, Lansing Michigan. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Programming from Cameron College in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Billy Joe was a US Army SSG Retired 100 % disabled Veteran having served overseas in Korea. He served in the US Army from 1982-2001 and was honorably discharged.

He married Elizabeth Young on December 28, 1986 in Clay Center, Kansas.

Billy Joe was an avid book reader and gamer.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Squires, daughter, Amber Squires, son, Billy Joe Squires, Jr. and daughter, Jennifer K. Rozean all of Concordia, Kansas; son, Sheldon Rozean, Clay Center, KS.; Daughter, Michelle Stolzenburg (Mark), McPherson, KS.; Mother, Elaine Merchant, Shelbyville, TN.; Father, Maurice Squires, Lansing, Michigan; 6 brothers, Maurice Squires, Killeen, TX.; Mark Squires, Venus, FL.; Bradley Squires, Lansing, MI.; Wayne Walters, Murfreesboro, TN.; Clay Walters, Bell Buckle, TN.; 2 sisters, Linda Baker, Murfreesboro, TN and Candy Bryant, Shelbyville, TN.; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granchild.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Brian and Timothy Squires.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:00 A.M., June 12, 2017 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Riley, Kansas.

Military rites will be conducted by the Ft. Riley Big Red One Honor Guard, Ft. Riley, Kansas.