Angela R. Adamson, 46, passed away Wednesday, June 7th in Abilene. She was born March 16, 1971 in Salina, the daughter of William and Barbara (Koelling) Hall. Growing up in Salina, Angela attended local schools and graduated from Salina Central with the class of 1989. In 1995, she was married to Jason Adamson, later divorcing. Angela enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by: daughter, Laurel Adamson of Junction City; two sons, Saxon and Talon Adamson both of Abilene; mother, Barbara Ausherman of Salina; Father Bill Hall of Abilene; two sisters, twin sister Anita Jackson of Salina, Bobbi Middleton of Montgomery, Texas and two brothers, Wade Hall of Abilene and Brandon Hall of Topeka.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, June 13th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to her children’s education fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansa 67410.