4 hospitalized after Kansas chase, crash in stolen truck

WYANDOTTE COUNTY- Four people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday during a chase by law enforcement.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford truck driven by William N. Spragg, 20, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 635 fleeing police.

The truck was stolen, according to the KHP.

The driver exited at State Avenue and lost control of the vehicle. It went off road and overturned.

Two passengers in the truck Ozzy A. Borsella, 25, Bonner Springs, and Jessica Boudrow, 25, were transported to KU Medical Center.

The driver and a passenger Aurelia B. Sprag, 19, Kansas City were transported to Truman Medical Center.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP

The KHP said Boudrow’s place of residence was unknown.

Borsella has a previous burglary conviction in Wyandotte County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.