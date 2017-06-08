UPDATE: Police attempt to locate Kansas kidnapping victim

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported kidnapping and asking the public for help to locate a victim.

Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, Topeka Police were near the suspect’s residence in the 400 Block of SW Roosevelt to serve a search warrant, according to a media release.

Officers thought they saw movement inside the residence. Officers set up a perimeter and requested assistance from crisis negotiators in an attempt to communicate with occupants of the residence.

A robot with a communication device entered the residence. When no communication was made the Topeka Police Response team entered the residence and found it unoccupied.

Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department was made aware of the abduction, according to a media release.

Police are searching for Viviana Vazquez, 33, Topeka, who was taken against her will Wednesday by Pedro Enriquez, 38, Topeka.

Both persons are known to one another.

They were last seen leaving the 1300 BLK SW Garfield Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.