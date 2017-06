Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a trailer from a storage shed in Gypsum.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the owner parked the trailer in an open storage shed, Located on the 400 block of Maple in Gypsum, on June 5. He reported it missing yesterday evening.

The lock had been cut off the white 2003 H&H box trailer, according to Sheriff Soldan. It was valued at $5,500.