Third arrest made during murder investigation

Another arrest was made yesterday evening in connection with the murder of Brandon Lee Shelby.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 34-year-old Brandon Lee St Clair, Salina, was picked up in town yesterday evening without incident but could not give any further information on the arrest. St Clair was booked into the Saline County Jail just after 11 p.m. last night for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture.

St Clair is the third Salina man that has been taken into custody since a passing car found Shelby’s body northeast of Salina Tuesday morning. James Pavey, 40, and Charles Rodgers, 30, were arrested on first-degree murder charges early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement authorities have yet to release details on the incident that led to Shelby’s death, but Sheriff Roger Soldan said they believe the altercation started in Salina before it was taken out into the county, where Shelby was killed.

According to Sheriff Soldan, the investigation is still ongoing, but he believes this will be the final arrest.

–Original Story–

Law enforcement authorities identified the body of a man who was found near a Smoky Hill River Bridge yesterday morning as 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby, Salina. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, two arrests were made early this morning in connection with the investigation.

Shelby’s body was discovered by a passing car on the northeast side of the Smoky Hill River Bridge crossing on North East Street at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Soldan said the bridge crossing is a popular fishing spot that is accessible by a dirt drive. The body was said to be visible from the road and near the drive entrance.

Authorities closed East North Street between Marymount and Eastborough while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team assisted with the case. According to a KBI media release, 30-year-old Charles Rodgers, Salina, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and booked into the Saline County Jail for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Sheriff Soldan said that 40-year-old James E. Pavey was also arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. Both Rodgers and Pavey had outstanding warrants.

The KBI release stated Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other severe injuries, according to preliminary information. Authorities said an autopsy will take place today to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is still open but Sheriff Soldan said he was hopeful that it would be wrapped up soon.