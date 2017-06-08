Ranch Home with Great Curb Appeal – 617 Morningside Drive

Beautiful Ranch Home with Great Curb Appeal in a Quiet Neighborhood. Tons of Natural Light fills this Home, making it Cheery & Bright. Enjoy One-Level Living in this Spacious Interior with Over 1500 Sq Ft of Finished Space, and an Abundance of Character-adding Features, including Built-ins and a Brick Fireplace ready for gas insert. Home Presents a HUGE Master Bedroom w/ Closet Space to Spare, as well as 2 Additional Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Large Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances to Remain, including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Glass-Top Stove, Garbage Disposal, and Washer/Dryer. Huge Beautifully Landscaped Fenced-in Back Yard includes New Patio and Garden Shed. Call to schedule your private showing today!

