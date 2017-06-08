Police officially identify murder victim that led to Amber Alert

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities Thursday officially identified the woman murdered Friday June 2, in her home as Reyona Caldwell, 36, Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during the daily police briefing.

Caldwell was found dead inside her burning Ash Street home. An autopsy determined she was bludgeoned to death.

After fire crews found Caldwell’s body, the KBI issued an Amber Alert for her boyfriend Dane Wright and three children. The children were found in a south Wichita hotel. Wright was later arrested.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Dane Wright with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment.

He is jailed in Sedgwick County Jail on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.