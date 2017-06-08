Police arrest Kan. father after 4-year-old found wandering alone

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a father after police found a child wandering and no parents around.

On Wednesday, Master Patrol Officer Jurado with Newton Police made a new friend. Four-year-old Madeline was found walking around her “kingdom” in a pretty pink princess dress, according to a social media report.

“The problem is, the King and Queen were nowhere to be found.

Thankfully this fairytale has a happy ending. After almost an hour, our good Knights at the Police Department were able to figure out where Madeline’s castle was located. She is now staying safely with the Queen at a different castle.

Unfortunately, the King will have to stay in the dungeon for a short time as punishment for leaving this little princess home alone.”

Police reminded parents, “help your children learn their address and parents’ given names to help in case they become separated.”

No additional details were released.