Tipton- Linda S. Hollerich, 46, passed away June 6, 2017 in Wichita. She was born May 2, 1971 in Wichita to Eugene and Mary Lou (Petz) Schutz. She was a social worker and paraeducator at Tipton Community School.



She is survived by her husband, Jim, sons Luke and Marcus, parents, Eugene and Mary Lou Schutz of Wichita, mother and father in-law, Harold and Norlene Hollerich of Tipton, siblings, Mary Schutz of Wichita, Julie (David) Grover of Newton, Jane (Gerry) Bonanni of Ann Arbor, MI, Lawrence (Shelly) Schutz of Wichita, Suzy (Michael) Zieg of Slippery Rock, PA and Joseph Schutz of San Diego, CA. She is preceded in death by brothers, Mark and Eugene Schutz.



Rosary will be Friday, June 9 at 7 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, KS. Mass of Christian Burial Services will be held Saturday, June 10 at 10 am at the church. There will also be a Rosary said on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N Roosevelt St in Wichita.

