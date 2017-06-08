KWU joins Social Enterprise Program to help students find scholarships

In an attempt to expand access to a college education by “making scholarships more accessible and transparent for all students,” Kansas Wesleyan University has partnered with Raise.me.

According to a KWU media release, students can start the program as early as ninth grade, giving them the opportunity to earn micro-scholarships from Kansas Wesleyan to “provide a clearer pathway to higher education.” Students can earn these micro-scholarships in a variety of ways, including, getting good grades, volunteering in the community and participating in extracurricular activities.

Students can log their accomplishments by creating a free account at www.raise.me , they can then follow KWU.

“Together, KWU and Raise.me are dedicated to creating new opportunities for students by enabling them to earn scholarship dollars during their high school career and learn about the kinds of behaviors that will empower them to be successful students in high school, college and beyond.”