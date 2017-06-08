Kansas man catches giant catfish

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A fisherman in eastern Kansas has reeled in a 62-pound flathead catfish from the Kansas River.

Travis Fager of Lawrence caught the giant catfish after midnight on Tuesday.

Lawrence angler Josh Hackathorn says it’s not uncommon to find catfish nearing 70 or 80 lbs. near the Lawrence section of the river. He says the male fish are bulking up before they spawn later in June and that “right now is your pre-spawn sweet spot.”

Hackathorn says he’s been fishing in the area for nearly two decades and often sees fishermen come from other areas to fish in the specific portion of the river.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the state record for a flathead catfish is 123 lbs.