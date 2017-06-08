The Salina Post

Kansas Amber Alert suspect charged in girlfriend’s death, house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting her house on fire has been charged with murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dane Wright made his first appearance Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court, where he heard the formal charges against him.

Prosecutors charged Wright with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of child endangerment.

Wright’s girlfriend, Reyona Caldwell, was found dead inside a burning home on June 2. An autopsy determined she was bludgeoned to death.

After an Amber Alert was issued for Wright and three children, the children were found in a south Wichita hotel. Wright was later arrested.

He is jailed in Sedgwick County Jail on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

