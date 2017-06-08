Daniel D. “Danny” Harris, 45, passed away Thursday, June 8th, in Abilene. He was born December 18, 1971 in Sierra Vista, Arizona, the son of Aaron and Bonnie (McFarlen) Harris. Growing up in Abilene, Danny attended local schools and had been employed by Del Ritz Roofing and John’s Service. He enjoyed fishing and demo derby. Danny was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by: mother, Bonnie Harris of Abilene; two sisters, Patty Gaston of Alaska, Sharon Harter of Topeka; brother, Tim Harris of Abilene; four nieces and a nephew.

The family has chosen cremation. A celebration of Danny’s life will b e held 10:00 AM Saturday, June 10th, at Brown’s Park. The family wishes memorials in his memory be made to the Danner Funeral Home to defray expenses. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home PON 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.