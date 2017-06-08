Cadet Law gives students experience in Law Enforcement World

Courtesy of the Kanas Highway Patrol

This week at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, 23 high school students are undergoing a rigorous program to teach them about law enforcement training and what a career in law enforcement would be like. The Cadet Law Enforcement Academy is hosted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, and is sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.

The goal of Cadet Law is to give young men and women an opportunity to learn more about what law enforcement jobs entail—the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in the field. It teaches high school students a great deal about leadership, and about coming together as a team.

Students at Cadet Law are coached by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers who spend the week in Salina encouraging the students, and helping them develop. College students are helping to mentor the high school students. The college students attended the Collegiate Law Enforcement Program in May, and were selected to help with Cadet Law.

“The Cadet Law program gives kids the opportunity to work with our troopers at a basic level. Working with them will be a stepping stone in determining if a career in law enforcement is for them,” said Lieutenant Adam Winters, KHP Public Information Officer.

Throughout the week the cadets have a very intense schedule to follow. The students experience a variety of classroom instruction and the real-world activities of a trooper. Cadets go to the firing range to practice using Patrol firearms. They also practice pursuit driving at the driving range, ride with the Patrol’s pilots in agency airplanes, and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Car stop scenarios are practiced. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the training.

In order for a student to be eligible to attend the Academy, they must be between their junior and senior year of high school and maintain a C+ average. The students must be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities. Students fill out an application to attend and must write a brief essay on why they would like to attend.