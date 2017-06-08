Beulah Mae “Bea” Baughan, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Holiday Resort in Salina. She was born June 10, 1929, to Melvin and Bessie Blom in Enterprise.

Bea grew up in rural Enterprise. She attended Pleasant Hill School, a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from Chapman High School. After attending Brown Mackie School of Business, she worked for the Gypsum Advocate and Salina Supply Co. In 1950, she and two friends traveled to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Oceanside, Calif., where she married Cpl. James W. Baughan. After his service in the Marine Corps, they settled in Salina, living on five acres just north of Salina. She devoted the next two decades to raising five children and then doting on 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She made many trips with the Salina Silver Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps and served as one of the “moms” on trips across Kansas and the nation, accompanying the drum corps to competitions.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Peacemakers Sunday school class. She served the church in many ways, including in Methodist Women and as a vacation Bible school teacher, and later was a member of the Tuesday Sewing Circle, where she made quilts for veterans. She and her longtime friend Loberta Schwartz were two of the founders of the Asbury Hospital (Salina Regional Health Center) annual rummage sale. She served as vice president of membership for the Salina High School Parent Teacher Association. She was also involved in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and the Marine Corps Auxiliary. She had the distinction of being the only person who attended every reunion of the Nybro-Erickson family since the gathering began in 1953. She was a devoted visitor to many friends in their homes, hospitals, retirement facilities and nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Baughan. Also surviving are her children, Kirk Baughan (Laurie) of Overland Park, KS; Kim Schnee (Pat) of Manhattan, KS; Brad Baughan (Carol) of Overbrook, KS; and Kent Baughan (Sandy) of Millwood, GA. Grandchildren are Sarah Charvat (Matt) of Topeka, KS; Amy Meek (Marshall) of Topeka, KS; Emily Wright (Bryon) of Baldwin City, KS; Abby Baughan of Lenexa, KS; Dustin Schnee of Lenexa, KS; Jared Schnee (Angela) of Riley, KS; Chandler Schnee of Topeka, KS; Jamie Schnee of Manhattan, KS; Megan Schnee of Manhattan, KS; Erol Kinkaid (Staci) of Omaha, NE; Orion Kinkaid (Kate) of Overland Park, KS; Emery Baughan (Christine) of Ft. Leavenworth, KS; Avery Baughan of Kansas City, MO; Zachary Baughan (Emily) of Galveston, TX; Anna Hayduchok (Dan) of Ramstein, Germany; Aubrey Baughan of Overbrook, KS; Ellis Baughan of Overbrook, KS; Lori Thomas (Stan) of Millwood, GA; Macee Baughan of Millwood, GA; Arie Baughan of Millwood, GA. Great grandchildren Mason, Carter, Lilly, Elliott and Grace Charvat; Audrey, Wesley and Brady Meek; Addison, Emmett and Ella Wright; Noah, Chloe and Eli Schnee; Mia, Enzo and Rocco Kinkaid; Parker Kinkaid; Frank Terranova; Max Baughan; Hunter, Grayson and Luci Thomas.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Baughan; her brother, Kenneth Blom; and her parents.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Holiday Resort, Caregivers and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care, as well as the lasting friendships of Bonnie Cooke, Allene Pugh and her “sister” Kathryn Andrews.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in her honor. The family will receive visitors from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church, 122 N. Eighth St., Salina. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford St., Salina, following funeral services.