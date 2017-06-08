Hillsboro – Alice Koop, 90, died June 7, 2017 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. She was born September 30, 1926 to Jacob and Katherine (Friesen) Klassen in Hillsboro. She married Harley Koop July 4, 1948 in Inman. Survivors include: sons, Roger (Lila) Koop of Shawnee, KS, Murray (Coleen) Koop of Hillsboro; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Predeceased by her husband, Harley Koop in 2001 and a deceased infant brother Harold Klassen. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Committal service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com