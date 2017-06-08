2 injured after ammonia leak at Kansas Tyson plant

RENO COUNTY – Two workers were injured, one of them critically after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at the Tyson Foods plant in South Hutchinson

Two workers were working on the refrigeration system in the plant when

the exposure occurred, according to South Hutchinson Police Chief Scott Jones.

There are no specifics on how the accident happened.

The two workers were not Tyson employees, and were working under contract.

One of the victims was treated at the scene and the other was transported by Reno County EMS in critical condition.

The plant was evacuated for about two hours while the area was secured. Jones says everyone at the plant was accounted for.

The plant has had similar incident before.

In 2006 one worker was killed and another injured after being exposed to anhydrous ammonia after a refrigerant line broke.

The names of the two injured workers were not released.