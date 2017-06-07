Victim identified, two arrests made after body discovered

Law enforcement authorities identified the body of a man who was found near a Smoky Hill River Bridge yesterday morning as 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby, Salina. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, two arrests were made early this morning in connection with the investigation.

Shelby’s body was discovered by a passing car on the northeast side of the Smoky Hill River Bridge crossing on North East Street at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Soldan said the bridge crossing is a popular fishing spot that is accessible by a dirt drive. The body was said to be visible from the road and near the drive entrance.

Authorities closed East North Street between Marymount and Eastborough while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team assisted with the case. According to a KBI media release, 30-year-old Charles Rodgers, Salina, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and booked into the Saline County Jail for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Sheriff Soldan said that 40-year-old James E. Pavey was also arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. Both Rodgers and Pavey had outstanding warrants.

The KBI release stated Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other severe injuries, according to preliminary information. Authorities said an autopsy will take place today to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is still open but Sheriff Soldan said he was hopeful that it would be wrapped up soon.