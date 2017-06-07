Victim identified, two arrests made after body discovered

Law enforcement authorities identified the body of a man who was found near a Smoky Hill River Bridge yesterday morning as 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby, Salina. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, two arrests were made early this morning in connection with the investigation.
Shelby’s body was discovered by a passing car on the northeast side of the Smoky Hill River Bridge crossing on North East Street at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Soldan said the bridge crossing is a popular fishing spot that is accessible by a dirt drive. The body was said to be visible from the road and near the drive entrance.
Authorities closed East North Street between Marymount and Eastborough while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team assisted with the case. According to a KBI media release, 30-year-old Charles Rodgers, Salina, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and booked into the Saline County Jail for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Sheriff Soldan said that 40-year-old James E. Pavey was also arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. Both Rodgers and Pavey had outstanding warrants.
The KBI release stated Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and other severe injuries, according to preliminary information. Authorities said an autopsy will take place today to determine the official cause of death.
The investigation is still open but Sheriff Soldan said he was hopeful that it would be wrapped up soon.
Comments
Just Say Know! (the original) says
It will probably turn out that Shelby was another victim of the unconstitutional war on drugs.
Jereferol says
Unconstitutional war on drugs? I even had my son arrested for theft and drugs. Because of the devistation that it caused for our family and many others, the use of drugs on his part caused great devistation. Drug use, at all, should be cause for arrest.
ManionSaysSo says
Because jails and prisons are renowned for their treatment programs to get these folks off of drugs so they don’t just keep going back to jail or prison……said no one ever.
If these men had gotten treatment earlier in life (if this is drug related) I would wager none of this would have happened. Don’t even get me started on how easy it is to get drugs in jail or prison.
Al Nonymous says
No doubt another victim of capitalism. Build that wall Trump.!
mmm says
Most often it’s Meth, which destroys families tears them apart. You can get all the treatment the system will give you but unless they want to really stop, treatment doesn’t work. They have to want it. I have seen it too many time, and not all of them come from drug related families. I am not sure why anyone turns to meth Anyone that condones the use of meth must be a meth user themselves, Honestly Meth is nothing to joke around about, laugh all you want but families are torn apart from the user, using meth.